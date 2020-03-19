LiqTech International (LIQT) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, March 26th. Analysts expect LiqTech International to post earnings of ($0.04) per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

LIQT opened at $3.50 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $65.96 million, a P/E ratio of -87.50 and a beta of 1.22. LiqTech International has a 52 week low of $2.95 and a 52 week high of $10.69. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.30.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered LiqTech International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th.

LiqTech International Company Profile

LiqTech International, Inc, a clean technology company, provides technologies for gas and liquid purification by manufacturing ceramic silicon carbide filters. The company manufactures and sells ceramic silicon carbide membranes and systems for liquid filtration under the LiqTech, Cometas, and Provital brand names, which are used for the filtration of produced water, pre-filtration of reverse osmosis drinking water, industrial applications, producing clean drinking water, and pool and spa water, as well as marine scrubber bleed water.

