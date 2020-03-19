Lisk Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $13.73 Million (LSK)

Lisk (CURRENCY:LSK) traded 12% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on March 19th. One Lisk coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.14 or 0.00019027 BTC on exchanges including Bit-Z, Poloniex, LiteBit.eu and Upbit. Lisk has a market cap of $139.35 million and $13.73 million worth of Lisk was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Lisk has traded up 34.3% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Qtum (QTUM) traded 18.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00020832 BTC.

Waves (WAVES) traded up 19% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00016103 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 67.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0386 or 0.00000646 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded up 23.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000153 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 70.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0336 or 0.00000562 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded up 20.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00005826 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00013247 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 16.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00006347 BTC.

Clams (CLAM) traded up 81% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00005947 BTC.

Lisk Profile

Lisk (LSK) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It launched on May 24th, 2016. Lisk’s total supply is 138,687,322 coins and its circulating supply is 122,601,611 coins. The official message board for Lisk is forum.lisk.io. The Reddit community for Lisk is /r/lisk and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Lisk’s official Twitter account is @LiskHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here. Lisk’s official website is lisk.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “During the ICO 100,000,000 LISK weree goven out to ICO participants, the core team, third parties and active community members. Once the network is established with 101 delegates there will be an inflation of 5 newly created LISK with every block, these are the Forging Rewards. Every 3,000,000 blocks (~1 year) this reward is reduced by 1 LISK, ending at 1 LISK per block where it stays like that forever. The Forging Rewards will be equally distributed through all active (101 and higher) delegates, same as the network fees. We implemented this mechanism to create an incentive to run a delegate and secure the network. Additionally, this allows Lisk to finance itself in the future. Lisk is written in JavaScript utilizing NodeJS. “

Lisk Coin Trading

Lisk can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, OKEx, BitBay, Bit-Z, COSS, YoBit, HitBTC, Poloniex, Binance, Bittrex, LiteBit.eu, Gate.io, ChaoEX, Huobi, Exrates, Coindeal, Coinbe, Bitbns, Cryptopia, Coinroom, Livecoin and CoinEgg. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lisk directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lisk should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lisk using one of the exchanges listed above.

