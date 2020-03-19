LiteBitcoin (LBTC) Price Hits $0.0001 on Exchanges

LiteBitcoin (CURRENCY:LBTC) traded down 20.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on March 19th. LiteBitcoin has a total market capitalization of $2,558.33 and $2.00 worth of LiteBitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, LiteBitcoin has traded down 7.8% against the U.S. dollar. One LiteBitcoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges including YoBit and Cryptopia.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Footy Cash (XFT) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00004315 BTC.

Bitcoin Scrypt (BTCS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0322 or 0.00000332 BTC.

Infinitecoin (IFC) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DNotes (NOTE) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000058 BTC.

SmileyCoin (SMLY) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Creativecoin (CREA) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000349 BTC.

Canada eCoin (CDN) traded up 24.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Bitmark (BTM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0311 or 0.00000818 BTC.

BunnyCoin (BUN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nyancoin (NYAN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC.

LiteBitcoin Coin Profile

LBTC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on August 11th, 2017. LiteBitcoin’s total supply is 172,585,874 coins and its circulating supply is 28,940,333 coins. The official website for LiteBitcoin is www.lbtc.info. LiteBitcoin’s official Twitter account is @Lite_Bitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

LiteBitcoin Coin Trading

LiteBitcoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LiteBitcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LiteBitcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LiteBitcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

