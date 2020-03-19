Litecoin Cash (LCC) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $52,350.00

Litecoin Cash (CURRENCY:LCC) traded up 12.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on March 19th. One Litecoin Cash coin can currently be purchased for $0.0040 or 0.00000063 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit, Stocks.Exchange, Trade Satoshi and Mercatox. Over the last week, Litecoin Cash has traded 14.8% higher against the dollar. Litecoin Cash has a market capitalization of $2.64 million and approximately $52,350.00 worth of Litecoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Mixin (XIN) traded 18.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $197.08 or 0.03153520 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDCE) traded up 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Fusion (FSN) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001634 BTC.

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Distributed Credit Chain (DCC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC.

DAO.Casino (BET) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC.

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded 20.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,190.45 or 0.99053482 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded 18.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0291 or 0.00000466 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded up 20.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Litecoin Cash Profile

Litecoin Cash (CRYPTO:LCC) is a coin. Its genesis date was February 3rd, 2018. Litecoin Cash’s total supply is 667,908,456 coins. The Reddit community for Litecoin Cash is /r/LCCofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Litecoin Cash’s official website is litecoinca.sh. Litecoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @LitecoinFork.

Litecoin Cash Coin Trading

Litecoin Cash can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange, YoBit, Mercatox, Exrates, Braziliex, Trade Satoshi, SouthXchange, HitBTC and CryptoBridge. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Litecoin Cash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Litecoin Cash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Litecoin Cash using one of the exchanges listed above.

