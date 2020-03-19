Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB) & Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI) Head-To-Head Review

Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB) and Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and risk.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Live Oak Bancshares and Glacier Bancorp’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Live Oak Bancshares $295.86 million 1.23 $18.03 million $0.44 20.45 Glacier Bancorp $676.95 million 4.20 $210.54 million $2.38 12.94

Glacier Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Live Oak Bancshares. Glacier Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Live Oak Bancshares, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Live Oak Bancshares and Glacier Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Live Oak Bancshares 6.10% 3.66% 0.43% Glacier Bancorp 31.10% 12.30% 1.69%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Live Oak Bancshares and Glacier Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Live Oak Bancshares 0 0 1 0 3.00 Glacier Bancorp 0 1 2 0 2.67

Live Oak Bancshares presently has a consensus price target of $22.00, suggesting a potential upside of 144.44%. Glacier Bancorp has a consensus price target of $39.00, suggesting a potential upside of 26.66%. Given Live Oak Bancshares’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Live Oak Bancshares is more favorable than Glacier Bancorp.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

45.8% of Live Oak Bancshares shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 77.0% of Glacier Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 25.9% of Live Oak Bancshares shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.6% of Glacier Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Live Oak Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $0.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.3%. Glacier Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $1.16 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.8%. Live Oak Bancshares pays out 27.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Glacier Bancorp pays out 48.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Live Oak Bancshares has increased its dividend for 3 consecutive years and Glacier Bancorp has increased its dividend for 8 consecutive years. Glacier Bancorp is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Volatility and Risk

Live Oak Bancshares has a beta of 1.1, meaning that its share price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Glacier Bancorp has a beta of 1.13, meaning that its share price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Glacier Bancorp beats Live Oak Bancshares on 12 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

Live Oak Bancshares Company Profile

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Live Oak Banking Company that provides various commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, and professionals in North Carolina, the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing checking, money market, savings, and time deposits. It also offers commercial and industrial loans; construction and development loans; owner occupied and non-owner occupied collateral commercial real estate loans; and commercial land loans. In addition, the company provides settlement, accounting, and securitization services for government guaranteed loans; and wealth and investment management services to high-net-worth individuals and families. Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Wilmington, North Carolina.

Glacier Bancorp Company Profile

Glacier Bancorp, Inc. operates as the holding company for Glacier Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, community organizations, and public entities in the United States. It offers non-interest bearing deposit and interest bearing deposit accounts, such as negotiable order of withdrawal and demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, fixed rate certificates of deposits, negotiated-rate jumbo certificates, and individual retirement accounts. The company also provides construction and permanent loans on residential real estate; consumer land or lot acquisition loans; unimproved land and land development loans; and residential builder guidance lines comprising pre-sold and spec-home construction, and lot acquisition loans. In addition, it offers commercial real estate loans to purchase, construct, and finance commercial real estate properties; consumer loans secured by real estate, automobiles, or other assets; second mortgage loans; municipal loans; home equity loans consisting of 1-4 family junior lien mortgages, and first and junior lien lines of credit secured by residential real estate; and agriculture loans. Further, the company provides mortgage origination services. It has 167 locations, including 149 branches and 18 loan or administration offices in 63 counties within 7 states comprising Montana, Idaho, Utah, Washington, Wyoming, Colorado, and Arizona. The company was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Kalispell, Montana.

