LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) Shares Sold by Pinebridge Investments L.P.

Pinebridge Investments L.P. lessened its position in LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) by 39.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,634 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 18,914 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in LivePerson were worth $1,096,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of LivePerson by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 49,020 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,814,000 after buying an additional 599 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new position in shares of LivePerson in the 4th quarter worth $3,287,000. King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of LivePerson by 52.6% in the 4th quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 75,285 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,786,000 after acquiring an additional 25,945 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LivePerson during the fourth quarter worth $440,000. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new stake in shares of LivePerson during the fourth quarter worth $147,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp decreased their price target on LivePerson from $48.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 14th. BidaskClub downgraded LivePerson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of LivePerson from $47.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LivePerson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of LivePerson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. LivePerson has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.87.

NASDAQ:LPSN opened at $14.95 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63. LivePerson, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.08 and a fifty-two week high of $45.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $31.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.75. The stock has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of -9.77 and a beta of 1.23.

LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.23. The business had revenue of $79.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.71 million. LivePerson had a negative net margin of 32.94% and a negative return on equity of 47.19%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that LivePerson, Inc. will post -1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In other LivePerson news, Director Peter Block sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $1,350,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,000 shares in the company, valued at $720,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert P. Locascio sold 11,374 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.52, for a total value of $347,134.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 61,497 shares of company stock worth $2,449,655. Company insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

LivePerson, Inc provides conversational commerce solutions. The company operates in two segments, Business and Consumer. The Business segment enables brands to leverage LiveEngage's intelligence engine to connect with consumers through an integrated suite of mobile and online business messaging technologies.

