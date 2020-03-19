LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) Stock Position Increased by Hudson Way Capital Management LLC

Hudson Way Capital Management LLC increased its stake in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) by 5.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 376,134 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 20,200 shares during the period. LKQ accounts for about 5.3% of Hudson Way Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Hudson Way Capital Management LLC owned 0.12% of LKQ worth $13,428,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of LKQ by 196.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,571 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 5,678 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of LKQ by 41.7% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 211,068 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $6,639,000 after acquiring an additional 62,138 shares during the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of LKQ by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 10,077 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 929 shares during the last quarter. J.P. Marvel Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of LKQ in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,505,000. Finally, Highland Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in LKQ in the third quarter worth about $1,821,000. Institutional investors own 94.88% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director A Clinton Allen sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.75, for a total value of $415,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 241,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,006,269.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ LKQ traded up $1.48 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $17.38. 5,542,636 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,470,628. LKQ Co. has a 52-week low of $14.00 and a 52-week high of $36.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $30.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.48. The company has a market capitalization of $6.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The auto parts company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. LKQ had a net margin of 4.33% and a return on equity of 14.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that LKQ Co. will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on LKQ shares. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $42.50 price objective on shares of LKQ in a report on Monday, February 24th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of LKQ from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. LKQ currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.44.

LKQ Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates in four segments: Wholesale – North America, Europe, Specialty, and Self Service. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

