Lloyds Banking Group PLC (NYSE:LYG) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Lloyds Banking Group PLC (NYSE:LYG) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fifteen analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on LYG shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Tuesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Lloyds Banking Group from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Lloyds Banking Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st.

Shares of Lloyds Banking Group stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $1.47. The stock had a trading volume of 33,403,617 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,023,068. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.62 and its 200 day moving average is $2.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.09 billion, a PE ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 1.12. Lloyds Banking Group has a twelve month low of $1.39 and a twelve month high of $3.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LYG. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 148.2% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 126,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 75,511 shares during the last quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lloyds Banking Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Lloyds Banking Group by 36.9% in the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,833,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,069,000 after buying an additional 494,100 shares in the last quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Lloyds Banking Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Lloyds Banking Group by 129.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 576,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,906,000 after buying an additional 325,317 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.93% of the company’s stock.

Lloyds Banking Group Company Profile

Lloyds Banking Group plc provides banking and financial services under the Lloyds Bank, Halifax, Bank of Scotland, and Scottish Widows brands in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail, Commercial Banking, and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings accounts, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured consumer loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal and small business customers.

