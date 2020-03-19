Lobstex Trading Up 12.5% Over Last Week (LOBS)

Lobstex (CURRENCY:LOBS) traded 12.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 19th. One Lobstex coin can currently be bought for about $0.0143 or 0.00000237 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Fatbtc, Graviex and CryptoBridge. During the last seven days, Lobstex has traded up 12.5% against the US dollar. Lobstex has a total market cap of $270,233.94 and $82,418.00 worth of Lobstex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20.52 or 0.00340073 BTC.

SafeCapital (SCAP) traded up 38.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00019047 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded up 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00002398 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000101 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded 15.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0207 or 0.00000344 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000176 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded up 52.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0491 or 0.00000814 BTC.

Civitas (CIV) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded up 18.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0620 or 0.00001028 BTC.

Mobile Crypto Pay Coin (MCPC) traded up 19.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000105 BTC.

Lobstex Coin Profile

Lobstex (CRYPTO:LOBS) is a coin. Lobstex’s total supply is 18,860,488 coins and its circulating supply is 18,860,476 coins. The Reddit community for Lobstex is /r/Lobstex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Lobstex is www.lobstex.com. Lobstex’s official Twitter account is @LOBSTEXofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Lobstex

Lobstex can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex, Fatbtc and CryptoBridge. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lobstex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lobstex should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lobstex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

