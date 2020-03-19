Loom Network (LOOM) Achieves Market Capitalization of $12.90 Million

Loom Network (CURRENCY:LOOM) traded up 7.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 19th. In the last week, Loom Network has traded 30.1% higher against the US dollar. Loom Network has a market capitalization of $12.90 million and approximately $9.48 million worth of Loom Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Loom Network token can now be bought for about $0.0133 or 0.00000221 BTC on popular exchanges including Bitbns, Binance, Kucoin and LATOKEN.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002587 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00016202 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 26.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $151.00 or 0.02502559 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.87 or 0.00196664 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00038263 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0394 or 0.00000653 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00036009 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000187 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded down 45.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Loom Network

Loom Network launched on March 3rd, 2018. Loom Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 969,286,791 tokens. Loom Network’s official website is loomx.io. Loom Network’s official Twitter account is @loomnetwork. Loom Network’s official message board is medium.com/loom-network.

Buying and Selling Loom Network

Loom Network can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, DDEX, DragonEX, GOPAX, LATOKEN, Allbit, IDEX, Bitbns, Hotbit, Binance, Tidex, Coinbe, DEx.top, Bittrex, YoBit, CoinExchange, Fatbtc, Poloniex and Upbit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loom Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Loom Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Loom Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

