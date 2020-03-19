Loomis Sayles & Co. L P Acquires 101,372 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 6.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,661,579 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 101,372 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises about 5.2% of Loomis Sayles & Co. L P’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P owned approximately 0.33% of Amazon.com worth $3,070,331,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new position in Amazon.com in the 3rd quarter worth $10,415,000. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 39.5% in the 3rd quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 1,166 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,001,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the period. UMA Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Amazon.com in the 3rd quarter worth $644,000. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 645,037 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,119,726,000 after buying an additional 27,501 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,705,952 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $29,000,029,000 after buying an additional 138,504 shares during the period. 56.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN traded up $88.18 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $1,918.18. 6,164,980 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,782,531. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1,977.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,840.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $957.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.36, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.55. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,626.03 and a 1 year high of $2,185.95.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.98 by $2.49. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.13% and a return on equity of 21.07%. The company had revenue of $87.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $6.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 27.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 380 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,135.14, for a total value of $811,353.20. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,466,327.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 364,684 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,036.42, for a total transaction of $742,649,791.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,001,001 shares in the company, valued at $116,077,978,456.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 725,162 shares of company stock worth $1,482,988,915 over the last three months. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday. Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $2,200.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $2,150.00 to $2,450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $2,400.00 price objective (up previously from $2,020.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $2,650.00 price objective (up previously from $2,400.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, January 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,322.48.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

