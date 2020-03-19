Loomis Sayles & Co. L P Acquires 276,536 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its holdings in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,859,025 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 276,536 shares during the period. Deere & Company comprises 2.0% of Loomis Sayles & Co. L P’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P owned about 2.18% of Deere & Company worth $1,188,395,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlas Private Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Deere & Company in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Deere & Company in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new stake in Deere & Company in the third quarter worth $34,000. Barnett & Company Inc. grew its holdings in Deere & Company by 2,785.7% in the fourth quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 202 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Deere & Company in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. 68.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $208.00 to $182.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America raised shares of Deere & Company from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Deere & Company to and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $180.00 to $169.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $210.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $174.82.

Shares of DE traded up $2.98 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $117.19. 1,257,613 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,708,882. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $160.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $167.78. Deere & Company has a 52 week low of $106.14 and a 52 week high of $181.99. The company has a market cap of $39.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.46, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.05.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.35. Deere & Company had a net margin of 8.41% and a return on equity of 26.92%. The company had revenue of $6.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.17 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 9.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is currently 30.58%.

In related news, insider Pentz Markwart Von sold 7,562 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.00, for a total transaction of $1,346,036.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 67,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,099,372. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment offers agriculture and turf equipment, and related parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; and tillage, seeding, and application equipment.

