Loomis Sayles & Co. L P Acquires 68,242 Shares of Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP)

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its holdings in Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,607,844 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 68,242 shares during the quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P owned approximately 0.60% of Automatic Data Processing worth $444,638,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 361.1% during the fourth quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 166 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 80.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ADP traded up $3.31 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $120.91. 2,361,223 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,300,570. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $166.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $166.78. The firm has a market cap of $49.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.89. Automatic Data Processing has a 12-month low of $103.11 and a 12-month high of $182.32.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The business services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.08. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 46.96% and a net margin of 16.97%. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is 66.79%.

In other news, VP Donald Weinstein sold 2,468 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $444,240.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 26,578 shares in the company, valued at $4,784,040. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 3,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.67, for a total transaction of $574,177.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 18,304 shares in the company, valued at $3,233,767.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 14,528 shares of company stock worth $2,556,051. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

ADP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Evercore ISI raised shares of Automatic Data Processing from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $212.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research note on Sunday, February 2nd. Moffett Nathanson downgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $180.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $182.70.

About Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides business process outsourcing services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO) Services. The Employer Services segment offers various human resources (HR) outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions.

