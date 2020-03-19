Loomis Sayles & Co. L P Acquires 802,050 Shares of Iqvia Holdings Inc (NYSE:IQV)

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its holdings in shares of Iqvia Holdings Inc (NYSE:IQV) by 199.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,204,775 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 802,050 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P owned 0.62% of Iqvia worth $186,150,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp raised its position in Iqvia by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,793,197 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,204,127,000 after purchasing an additional 454,619 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Iqvia by 110.1% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,168,525 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $335,059,000 after buying an additional 1,136,399 shares during the last quarter. Third Point LLC grew its stake in shares of Iqvia by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 2,000,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $298,760,000 after buying an additional 400,000 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Iqvia by 112.6% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,346,378 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $208,027,000 after buying an additional 712,968 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Iqvia in the 4th quarter worth approximately $178,404,000. 89.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently weighed in on IQV. Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on Iqvia in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of Iqvia in a report on Friday, December 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Iqvia from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. UBS Group increased their price target on Iqvia from $187.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Cfra raised Iqvia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $148.00 to $185.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Iqvia presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $177.25.

In other Iqvia news, Director Michael J. Evanisko sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.08, for a total transaction of $1,000,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John Connaughton sold 703,828 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.30, for a total transaction of $115,638,940.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 740,828 shares of company stock valued at $121,469,155 in the last ninety days. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:IQV traded up $4.78 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $94.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,501,896 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,361,404. Iqvia Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $81.79 and a 1 year high of $169.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market cap of $20.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.59, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s fifty day moving average is $147.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $149.47.

Iqvia (NYSE:IQV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The medical research company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.85 billion. Iqvia had a net margin of 1.72% and a return on equity of 17.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.50 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Iqvia Holdings Inc will post 6.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and contract research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

