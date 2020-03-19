Loomis Sayles & Co. L P Acquires 96,763 Shares of Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE:SHW)

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE:SHW) by 36.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 364,372 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 96,763 shares during the quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P owned 0.39% of Sherwin-Williams worth $212,626,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 46,341 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 7,295 shares during the period. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 66.7% in the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 50 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Sherwin-Williams alerts:

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Goldman Sachs Group cut Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $580.00 to $566.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Evercore ISI began coverage on Sherwin-Williams in a report on Friday, February 7th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Co cut Sherwin-Williams from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $650.00 to $600.00 in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Northcoast Research upgraded Sherwin-Williams from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $620.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $584.68.

Sherwin-Williams stock traded up $30.50 during trading on Thursday, reaching $433.37. The company had a trading volume of 604,932 shares, compared to its average volume of 913,847. Sherwin-Williams Co has a 52 week low of $325.43 and a 52 week high of $599.95. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $551.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $562.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $4.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.40 by ($0.13). Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 51.35% and a net margin of 8.61%. The firm had revenue of $4.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Sherwin-Williams Co will post 23.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were issued a $1.34 dividend. This is a positive change from Sherwin-Williams’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is currently 25.38%.

In other Sherwin-Williams news, SVP Jane M. Cronin sold 908 shares of Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $492.14, for a total value of $446,863.12. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,434,588.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Sherwin-Williams

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors and do-it-yourself homeowners.

Featured Story: Cost of Equity For A Business, Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Sherwin-Williams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sherwin-Williams and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.