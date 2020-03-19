Loomis Sayles & Co. L P Boosts Holdings in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its position in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 368,482 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,599 shares during the quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P owned about 0.85% of Monolithic Power Systems worth $65,597,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 558.7% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 303 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 938.9% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 374 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. First Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 369.4% in the 4th quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 399 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $80,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.36% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on MPWR shares. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $188.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from to in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Monolithic Power Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $165.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Loop Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $201.25.

In related news, Director Jeff Zhou sold 500 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.00, for a total value of $95,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,105,469. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director James C. Moyer sold 19,000 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.66, for a total transaction of $2,900,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 342,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,256,739.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 334,123 shares of company stock worth $59,552,611. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock traded up $11.48 on Thursday, hitting $153.11. 257,541 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 446,907. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $171.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $165.12. The company has a market cap of $7.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.55. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $114.84 and a 12-month high of $193.10.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The semiconductor company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $166.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.09 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 17.33% and a return on equity of 15.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.99 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. This is a boost from Monolithic Power Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.24%.

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for consumer, computing and storage, industrial, automotive, and communications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers, monitors, automobiles, and medical equipment.

