Loomis Sayles & Co. L P Boosts Position in MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV (NYSE:MKC)

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its holdings in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV (NYSE:MKC) by 34.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 388,634 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 98,673 shares during the quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P owned 0.29% of MCCORMICK & CO /SH worth $65,963,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co purchased a new stake in MCCORMICK & CO /SH in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,969,000. Colony Group LLC grew its holdings in MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 2.4% in the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 69,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,844,000 after purchasing an additional 1,629 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 1.6% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 65,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,225,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019 shares during the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 5.1% in the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 1.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,810,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,064,485,000 after purchasing an additional 85,607 shares during the last quarter. 78.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MKC traded down $10.97 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $130.06. 1,100,615 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,315,245. The firm has a market cap of $17.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.77, a PEG ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.72. MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV has a 52-week low of $119.20 and a 52-week high of $174.58. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $155.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $162.81.

MCCORMICK & CO /SH (NYSE:MKC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61. MCCORMICK & CO /SH had a return on equity of 21.00% and a net margin of 13.14%. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.67 EPS. MCCORMICK & CO /SH’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV will post 5.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group lowered MCCORMICK & CO /SH from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $175.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday. ValuEngine lowered MCCORMICK & CO /SH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $163.00 target price on shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on MCCORMICK & CO /SH from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Bank of America lowered MCCORMICK & CO /SH from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $175.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $151.67.

About MCCORMICK & CO /SH

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as desserts.

