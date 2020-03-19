Loomis Sayles & Co. L P Boosts Stake in SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC)

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its holdings in SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,543,846 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 536,382 shares during the quarter. SEI Investments accounts for 1.8% of Loomis Sayles & Co. L P’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P owned 11.01% of SEI Investments worth $1,083,291,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in SEI Investments by 3,518.0% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 7,354,916 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $481,600,000 after purchasing an additional 7,151,628 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in SEI Investments during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $13,444,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in SEI Investments by 98.3% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 408,899 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $26,775,000 after buying an additional 202,658 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA raised its stake in SEI Investments by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 1,536,696 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $100,623,000 after buying an additional 162,289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PGGM Investments acquired a new stake in SEI Investments during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,277,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SEI Investments stock traded down $0.13 on Thursday, reaching $42.42. 58,903 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 903,899. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 4.33 and a current ratio of 4.44. The company’s 50-day moving average is $61.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.94. The firm has a market cap of $6.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.40. SEI Investments has a 1-year low of $39.44 and a 1-year high of $69.61.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The asset manager reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.01). SEI Investments had a return on equity of 29.88% and a net margin of 30.39%. The business had revenue of $423.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $421.50 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that SEI Investments will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SEIC shares. BidaskClub cut SEI Investments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded SEI Investments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.67.

In related news, major shareholder Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 122,411 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.89, for a total value of $7,453,605.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,581,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $583,446,579.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 11,587 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.43, for a total value of $769,724.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,760,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $648,382,707.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 22.60% of the company’s stock.

SEI Investments Company Profile

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

