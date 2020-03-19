Loomis Sayles & Co. L P Boosts Stock Position in Mercadolibre Inc (NASDAQ:MELI)

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its stake in shares of Mercadolibre Inc (NASDAQ:MELI) by 37.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 100,063 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,322 shares during the quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P owned approximately 0.20% of Mercadolibre worth $57,230,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fred Alger Management LLC increased its position in Mercadolibre by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 83,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,948,000 after purchasing an additional 14,361 shares in the last quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Mercadolibre during the 4th quarter worth about $28,401,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in Mercadolibre by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 49,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,460,000 after purchasing an additional 4,771 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its position in Mercadolibre by 40.1% during the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 10,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,943,000 after purchasing an additional 2,974 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in Mercadolibre during the 4th quarter worth about $515,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Mercadolibre alerts:

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Mercadolibre in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $700.00 price target on the stock. Bradesco Corretora lowered Mercadolibre from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Citigroup lowered Mercadolibre from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $645.00 to $660.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised Mercadolibre from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $500.00 to $820.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, TheStreet raised Mercadolibre from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $701.60.

Shares of NASDAQ MELI traded up $16.92 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $469.09. The stock had a trading volume of 440,073 shares, compared to its average volume of 872,005. The company has a market capitalization of $24.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -129.23 and a beta of 1.56. Mercadolibre Inc has a 1-year low of $422.22 and a 1-year high of $756.48. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $645.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $592.16.

Mercadolibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The company reported ($1.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.56). The firm had revenue of $674.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $666.97 million. Mercadolibre had a negative net margin of 7.49% and a negative return on equity of 3.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.05) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Mercadolibre Inc will post -1.26 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Meyer Malka acquired 5,870 shares of Mercadolibre stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $522.22 per share, with a total value of $3,065,431.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Mercadolibre Profile

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates MercadoLibre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and MercadoPago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, and allows merchants to process transactions via their Websites and mobile apps, as well as in their brick-and-mortar stores through QR and mobile points of sale.

Featured Article: Diversification in Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MELI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mercadolibre Inc (NASDAQ:MELI).

Receive News & Ratings for Mercadolibre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mercadolibre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.