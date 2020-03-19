Loomis Sayles & Co. L P Boosts Stock Position in The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO)

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its holdings in The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,561,168 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 846,390 shares during the quarter. The Coca-Cola accounts for approximately 1.9% of Loomis Sayles & Co. L P’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P owned 0.48% of The Coca-Cola worth $1,138,061,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC grew its stake in The Coca-Cola by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 6,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Weaver Consulting Group grew its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 4,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 2.0% during the third quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 19,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,094,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 5,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. 69.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup upped their target price on The Coca-Cola from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Credit Suisse Group upgraded The Coca-Cola from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $54.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered The Coca-Cola from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group upped their target price on The Coca-Cola from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Coca-Cola has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.35.

Shares of KO stock traded down $2.80 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $42.06. 26,778,079 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,678,122. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market cap of $202.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $56.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.92. The Coca-Cola Co has a fifty-two week low of $41.17 and a fifty-two week high of $60.13.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 44.39% and a net margin of 24.38%. The business had revenue of $9.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Co will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. This is a boost from The Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.73%.

In other news, SVP Nancy Quan sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total transaction of $460,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 175,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,052,254. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Larry M. Mark sold 90,289 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.93, for a total value of $4,959,574.77. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 93,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,134,526.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 257,316 shares of company stock valued at $14,579,640. 1.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

