Loomis Sayles & Co. L P Buys 100,878 Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:REGN)

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:REGN) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,692,675 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 100,878 shares during the quarter. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals accounts for 2.4% of Loomis Sayles & Co. L P’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P owned approximately 3.36% of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals worth $1,386,526,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of REGN. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 2,100.0% in the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 66 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Barnett & Company Inc. increased its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 3,433.3% in the 4th quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 106 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, Director George L. Sing sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.98, for a total value of $5,579,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 130,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,392,738.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Neil Stahl sold 10,349 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $452.26, for a total transaction of $4,680,438.74. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,453,218.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,063 shares of company stock valued at $14,233,507 in the last three months. Insiders own 11.84% of the company’s stock.

REGN traded up $11.92 on Thursday, reaching $496.92. The company had a trading volume of 1,704,560 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,728,081. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc has a fifty-two week low of $271.37 and a fifty-two week high of $512.98. The stock has a market cap of $54.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s fifty day moving average is $417.78 and its 200 day moving average is $354.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a current ratio of 3.67.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $7.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.03 by $1.47. The firm had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.10 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 26.91% and a return on equity of 24.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $6.84 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc will post 26.46 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on REGN shares. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $500.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $410.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $450.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “hold” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $409.00 to $550.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $455.96.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema (DME); myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy in patients with DME, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

