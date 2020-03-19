Loomis Sayles & Co. L P Buys 233,622 Shares of Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP)

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its stake in shares of Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP) by 47.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 724,442 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 233,622 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P owned 0.70% of Roper Technologies worth $256,619,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 444.8% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 181,404 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $64,689,000 after buying an additional 148,104 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Roper Technologies by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,123,689 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $752,273,000 after acquiring an additional 134,374 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Roper Technologies by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,345,849 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $476,740,000 after acquiring an additional 119,835 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Roper Technologies by 64.9% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 259,826 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $92,038,000 after acquiring an additional 102,223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in Roper Technologies by 27.8% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 351,252 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $124,424,000 after acquiring an additional 76,481 shares in the last quarter. 92.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Christopher Wright sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.11, for a total transaction of $804,330.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 53,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,350,319.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on ROP. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $368.00 target price on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from to and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $450.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $395.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $387.00.

Shares of NYSE ROP traded up $11.47 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $298.74. The company had a trading volume of 330,991 shares, compared to its average volume of 730,987. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Roper Technologies Inc has a twelve month low of $240.00 and a twelve month high of $395.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $364.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $356.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.10.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $3.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.34 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 32.94% and a return on equity of 15.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.22 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Roper Technologies Inc will post 13.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.5125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 7th. This represents a $2.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. This is a boost from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.71%.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Application Software; Network Software & Systems; Measurement & Analytical Solutions; and Process Technologies. It offers application management software, software-as-a-service applications, card systems/integrated security, toll and traffic systems, radio frequency identification card readers, and metering and remote monitoring products.

