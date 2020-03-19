Loomis Sayles & Co. L P Buys 308,479 Shares of Yum China Holdings Inc (NYSE:YUMC)

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its stake in shares of Yum China Holdings Inc (NYSE:YUMC) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,150,125 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 308,479 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P owned about 4.03% of Yum China worth $727,357,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in shares of Yum China by 456.8% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,274,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,221,000 after acquiring an additional 2,686,648 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in Yum China by 57.6% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 4,605,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,683,588 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its stake in Yum China by 55.5% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 4,301,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,501,000 after purchasing an additional 1,534,699 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Yum China by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,464,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $598,408,000 after buying an additional 947,056 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Yum China by 32.9% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,740,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,584,000 after buying an additional 925,464 shares during the last quarter. 83.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:YUMC traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $40.64. 2,094,162 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,871,176. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $16.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.09, a P/E/G ratio of 5.88 and a beta of 0.96. Yum China Holdings Inc has a one year low of $38.33 and a one year high of $50.74. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.91.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. Yum China had a return on equity of 22.96% and a net margin of 8.12%. Yum China’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Yum China Holdings Inc will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Yum China’s payout ratio is 25.53%.

YUMC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded Yum China from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Nomura reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $53.70 price objective on shares of Yum China in a report on Sunday, February 9th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Yum China from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.37.

About Yum China

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in China. The company operates in two segments, KFC and Pizza Hut. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, East Dawning, Little Sheep, and COFFii & JOY brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, hot pot cooking, Chinese food, Mexican-style food, and coffee categories.

