Loomis Sayles & Co. L P Buys 333,254 Shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its stake in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,021,344 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 333,254 shares during the period. Autodesk accounts for about 3.4% of Loomis Sayles & Co. L P’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P owned approximately 5.01% of Autodesk worth $2,021,976,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Autodesk during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Autodesk during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Barnett & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 2,918.2% during the fourth quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 332 shares of the software company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Autodesk during the fourth quarter worth $69,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 83.1% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 379 shares of the software company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Autodesk alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ADSK traded up $3.70 during trading on Thursday, reaching $145.52. The stock had a trading volume of 2,238,186 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,949,950. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $189.97 and its 200 day moving average is $171.35. Autodesk, Inc. has a 52 week low of $125.38 and a 52 week high of $211.58. The stock has a market cap of $34.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 151.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.66.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The software company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $899.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $891.06 million. Autodesk had a negative return on equity of 165.74% and a net margin of 6.55%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Argus lifted their price target on Autodesk to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Autodesk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $193.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “average” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Bernstein Bank lowered shares of Autodesk to a “market perform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $189.00 to $197.00 in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Autodesk from $210.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Autodesk presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $204.91.

Autodesk Company Profile

Autodesk, Inc operates as a design software and services company worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD, a professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization software; AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; AutoCAD LT, a professional drafting and detailing software; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections software products for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries.

See Also: Death Cross

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK).

Receive News & Ratings for Autodesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autodesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.