Loomis Sayles & Co. L P Buys 502,124 Shares of Marriott International Inc (NASDAQ:MAR)

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its stake in shares of Marriott International Inc (NASDAQ:MAR) by 47.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,563,234 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 502,124 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P owned about 0.48% of Marriott International worth $236,721,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MAR. Ironvine Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marriott International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its position in Marriott International by 2,444.4% during the 4th quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Marriott International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management bought a new position in Marriott International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its position in Marriott International by 90.6% during the 4th quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. 62.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MAR traded up $5.04 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $68.85. 13,867,561 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,318,998. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.43, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.39 billion, a PE ratio of 18.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $128.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $133.52. Marriott International Inc has a 1-year low of $46.56 and a 1-year high of $153.39.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.11. Marriott International had a net margin of 6.07% and a return on equity of 181.84%. The business had revenue of $5.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.52 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Marriott International Inc will post 6.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.00%.

In related news, EVP Stephanie Linnartz sold 16,606 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.00, for a total transaction of $2,507,506.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 64,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,729,081. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 12.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MAR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Marriott International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $152.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Marriott International in a research note on Sunday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on shares of Marriott International from $150.00 to $113.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Marriott International from $142.00 to $135.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Marriott International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $140.00 to $151.00 in a research note on Friday, January 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Marriott International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $132.18.

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through North American Full-Service, North American Limited-Service, and Asia Pacific segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

