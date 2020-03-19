Loomis Sayles & Co. L P Buys 767,660 Shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its stake in shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 4.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,638,866 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 767,660 shares during the period. Visa comprises 5.3% of Loomis Sayles & Co. L P’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P owned about 0.85% of Visa worth $3,126,443,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of V. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV lifted its holdings in Visa by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV now owns 1,183 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Visa by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC now owns 1,445 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc lifted its holdings in Visa by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 17,031 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $3,200,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA lifted its holdings in Visa by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 2,361 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in Visa by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,758 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of V stock traded up $8.16 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $156.64. 10,967,206 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,166,538. Visa Inc has a fifty-two week low of $139.80 and a fifty-two week high of $214.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $309.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $193.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $185.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The credit-card processor reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46. The business had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.08 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 43.15% and a net margin of 52.60%. Visa’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Visa Inc will post 6.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. This is a positive change from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.06%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on V. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Visa from $240.00 to $188.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on Visa from $200.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Moffett Nathanson boosted their target price on Visa from to in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Visa from to in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $222.00 target price on shares of Visa in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Visa presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $216.04.

In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.04, for a total value of $1,218,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 145,090 shares in the company, valued at $25,251,463.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Lynne Biggar sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.18, for a total value of $1,161,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,090,556.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,371 shares of company stock valued at $7,814,759 over the last 90 days. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

