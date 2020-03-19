Loomis Sayles & Co. L P Buys 8,158 Shares of Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS)

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 303,829 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,158 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P owned 0.09% of Goldman Sachs Group worth $69,859,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Permanens Capital L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Firestone Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors own 70.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GS traded up $8.56 during trading on Thursday, hitting $148.58. 4,661,707 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,273,331. The business’s fifty day moving average is $216.10 and its 200 day moving average is $219.28. Goldman Sachs Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $135.41 and a fifty-two week high of $250.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77.

Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The investment management company reported $4.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.20 by ($0.51). The business had revenue of $9.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.56 billion. Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 10.63% and a net margin of 15.70%. The company’s revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $6.04 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Goldman Sachs Group Inc will post 24.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is presently 23.78%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Goldman Sachs Group from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada set a $220.00 price target on shares of Goldman Sachs Group and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Goldman Sachs Group from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $245.00 to $270.00 in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Monday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $261.18.

Goldman Sachs Group Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Investment Banking, Institutional Client Services, Investing & Lending, and Investment Management. The Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, spin-offs, and risk management; and underwriting services, such as debt and equity underwriting of public offerings and private placements of various securities and other financial instruments, as well as derivative transactions with public and private sector clients.

