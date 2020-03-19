Loomis Sayles & Co. L P Buys 958,662 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA)

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 7.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 13,948,645 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 958,662 shares during the period. Alibaba Group makes up about 5.0% of Loomis Sayles & Co. L P’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P owned 0.55% of Alibaba Group worth $2,958,507,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Visionary Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Lakewood Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,662,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,860,254 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $818,760,000 after purchasing an additional 259,492 shares during the period. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,922,000. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 3,898,188 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $826,806,000 after purchasing an additional 312,260 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 price objective (up previously from $220.00) on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Friday, February 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Alibaba Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 15th. Finally, TH Capital lifted their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from to in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Alibaba Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $241.07.

Alibaba Group stock traded up $5.87 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $185.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,740,916 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,387,172. The firm has a market cap of $463.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.99, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 2.09. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $209.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $195.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has a twelve month low of $147.95 and a twelve month high of $231.14.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The specialty retailer reported $18.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $16.33. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 34.90% and a return on equity of 15.82%. The company had revenue of $161.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $12.19 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Ltd will post 6.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alibaba Group Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

