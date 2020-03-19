Loomis Sayles & Co. L P Cuts Position in Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN)

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P decreased its holdings in Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 777,084 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 18,288 shares during the quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P owned about 2.41% of Albany International worth $58,996,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC raised its position in Albany International by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 2,833 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Albany International by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,922 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Albany International by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,956 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its position in shares of Albany International by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 9,400 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $714,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ETRADE Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Albany International by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 18,319 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,391,000 after buying an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AIN traded up $4.90 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $36.51. 16,172 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 396,617. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 8.79 and a beta of 1.53. Albany International Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $30.46 and a fifty-two week high of $92.04. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.31.

Albany International (NYSE:AIN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The textile maker reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $257.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $255.28 million. Albany International had a return on equity of 20.13% and a net margin of 12.56%. Research analysts predict that Albany International Corp. will post 3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Investors of record on Friday, March 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 19th. Albany International’s payout ratio is currently 18.49%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet cut Albany International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Cowen restated a “hold” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Albany International in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Albany International in a research report on Monday, January 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $76.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Albany International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Albany International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 18th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Albany International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.57.

Albany International Corp. engages in the textile and materials processing businesses. The company operates in two segments, Machine Clothing (MC) and Albany Engineered Composites (AEC). The MC segment designs, manufactures, and markets paper machine clothing. This segment offers forming, pressing, and dryer fabrics, as well as process belts.

