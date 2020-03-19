Loomis Sayles & Co. L P Cuts Stake in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lowered its stake in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,496,135 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 91,118 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P owned about 1.36% of Corning worth $305,542,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Corning by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 96,145 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,799,000 after acquiring an additional 2,714 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in Corning by 412.9% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 100,971 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,938,000 after buying an additional 81,285 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. raised its position in Corning by 309.6% in the 4th quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 139,995 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $4,075,000 after buying an additional 105,819 shares during the last quarter. Robecosam AG raised its position in Corning by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 850,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in Corning in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $24,894,000. 75.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GLW traded down $0.71 on Thursday, reaching $20.79. The stock had a trading volume of 4,046,060 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,237,650. Corning Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $18.42 and a fifty-two week high of $35.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $26.00 and a 200-day moving average of $28.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market capitalization of $16.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.21.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The electronics maker reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. Corning had a return on equity of 14.29% and a net margin of 8.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Corning Incorporated will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is a positive change from Corning’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.23%. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.00%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on GLW shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Corning from $33.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Corning in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. ValuEngine downgraded Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Corning from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.45.

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment manufactures glass substrates for organic light-emitting diodes and liquid crystal displays used in televisions, notebook computers, and flat panel desktop monitors.

