Loomis Sayles & Co. L P Decreases Stake in PRA Health Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:PRAH)

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P reduced its stake in PRA Health Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:PRAH) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 619,386 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 14,699 shares during the quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P owned about 0.98% of PRA Health Sciences worth $68,844,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in shares of PRA Health Sciences by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 11,156 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,240,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems increased its holdings in PRA Health Sciences by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 11,901 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,323,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its holdings in PRA Health Sciences by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 11,650 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,295,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Executive Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in PRA Health Sciences by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,169 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,108,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. Finally, Fagan Associates Inc. increased its holdings in PRA Health Sciences by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. now owns 20,440 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,272,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. 98.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PRAH. SunTrust Banks cut their price target on shares of PRA Health Sciences from $127.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PRA Health Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $116.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. BidaskClub downgraded shares of PRA Health Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of PRA Health Sciences from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of PRA Health Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. PRA Health Sciences currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $114.89.

Shares of NASDAQ PRAH traded down $0.92 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $68.03. 423,257 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 598,850. The firm has a market cap of $5.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.44 and a beta of 1.11. PRA Health Sciences Inc has a twelve month low of $66.20 and a twelve month high of $113.10. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $102.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

PRA Health Sciences (NASDAQ:PRAH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The medical research company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $800.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $794.91 million. PRA Health Sciences had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 28.52%. The business’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.31 EPS. Research analysts expect that PRA Health Sciences Inc will post 5.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PRA Health Sciences Profile

PRA Health Sciences, Inc, a contract research organization, provides outsourced clinical development and data solution services to the biotechnology and pharmaceutical industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Clinical Research and Data Solutions. The Clinical Research segment offers product registration services, including clinical trial management, project management, regulatory affairs, therapeutic expertise, clinical operations, data and programming, safety and risk management, biostatistics and medical writing, quality assurance, and late phase services.

