Loomis Sayles & Co. L P Grows Position in Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its holdings in Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,479,975 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 114,809 shares during the quarter. Amgen comprises approximately 1.4% of Loomis Sayles & Co. L P’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P owned about 0.59% of Amgen worth $838,918,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new position in Amgen during the third quarter worth about $12,772,000. Colony Group LLC grew its holdings in Amgen by 0.5% during the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 126,840 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $24,545,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the period. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Amgen by 2.8% during the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 25,692 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,008,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its holdings in Amgen by 8.1% during the third quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 48,596 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $9,404,000 after purchasing an additional 3,659 shares during the period. Finally, Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 0.5% during the third quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 30,380 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,879,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AMGN shares. Evercore ISI upgraded Amgen from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Bank of America upgraded Amgen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $245.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, March 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “hold” rating on shares of Amgen in a report on Sunday, February 2nd. Robert W. Baird cut Amgen from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $173.00 to $185.00 in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Amgen from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $238.36.

Shares of AMGN stock traded down $1.03 during trading on Thursday, hitting $203.86. The company had a trading volume of 2,600,824 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,874,273. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $215.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $218.49. Amgen, Inc. has a one year low of $166.30 and a one year high of $244.99.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The medical research company reported $3.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.17. Amgen had a return on equity of 85.52% and a net margin of 33.57%. The business had revenue of $6.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Amgen, Inc. will post 15.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 18th will be given a dividend of $1.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 15th. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.18%.

In other news, SVP David Piacquad sold 9,264 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.93, for a total transaction of $2,130,071.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.72, for a total transaction of $99,331.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,165,795.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Amgen Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

