Loomis Sayles & Co. L P Grows Position in Five9 Inc (NASDAQ:FIVN)

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its holdings in Five9 Inc (NASDAQ:FIVN) by 20.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 918,229 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 156,232 shares during the quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P owned about 1.50% of Five9 worth $60,218,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Five9 in the fourth quarter worth $733,000. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Five9 in the fourth quarter valued at $2,454,000. Tremblant Capital Group increased its position in shares of Five9 by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. Tremblant Capital Group now owns 1,185,029 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $77,714,000 after buying an additional 181,697 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Five9 in the fourth quarter valued at $1,977,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd increased its position in shares of Five9 by 125.4% in the fourth quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 23,622 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,549,000 after buying an additional 13,144 shares in the last quarter.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Craig Hallum raised their price target on Five9 from $72.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Five9 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Guggenheim raised their price target on Five9 from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Five9 from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Five9 from $71.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Five9 presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.88.

In other news, Director Kimberly Alexy sold 6,533 shares of Five9 stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $457,310.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $695,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 8,500 shares of Five9 stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.79, for a total value of $618,715.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 93,508 shares in the company, valued at $6,806,447.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 181,384 shares of company stock worth $12,948,056. 4.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of FIVN traded up $1.92 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $64.70. 540,189 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,195,749. The company has a quick ratio of 5.78, a current ratio of 5.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a PE ratio of -808.69 and a beta of 0.65. Five9 Inc has a fifty-two week low of $46.08 and a fifty-two week high of $80.58. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.82.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The software maker reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.23. Five9 had a positive return on equity of 6.18% and a negative net margin of 1.39%. The business had revenue of $92.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.71 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Five9 Inc will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions; and acts as a hub for omnichannel engagement between the clients and their customers, which enables them to manage the end-to-end customer experience in a single unified architecture.

