Loomis Sayles & Co. L P Grows Stake in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its holdings in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) by 18.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 710,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 109,897 shares during the quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P owned approximately 0.54% of M&T Bank worth $120,537,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in M&T Bank by 97.6% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Thor Advisors LLC purchased a new position in M&T Bank during the third quarter valued at $34,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in M&T Bank by 117.6% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in M&T Bank by 75.5% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New South Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in M&T Bank during the fourth quarter valued at $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.71% of the company’s stock.

Get M&T Bank alerts:

Shares of MTB stock traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $107.64. The stock had a trading volume of 791,491 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,351,433. M&T Bank Co. has a one year low of $94.61 and a one year high of $175.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $150.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $158.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.82, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.15.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $3.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.13. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 13.37% and a net margin of 27.79%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.79 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that M&T Bank Co. will post 13.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.09%. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.00%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on MTB shares. ValuEngine upgraded M&T Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 18th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on M&T Bank from $169.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Odeon Capital Group upgraded M&T Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded M&T Bank from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $169.00 to $184.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on M&T Bank from $170.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $167.79.

M&T Bank Company Profile

M&T Bank Corporation operates as the holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company; and Wilmington Trust, National Association that provide banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposits, business loans and leases, and credit cards; and cash management, payroll, and letters of credit services to small businesses and professionals.

Further Reading: 52- Week Highs



Receive News & Ratings for M&T Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M&T Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.