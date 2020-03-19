Loomis Sayles & Co. L P Grows Stock Holdings in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its position in shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) by 13.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 356,709 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,416 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P owned about 0.91% of Tyler Technologies worth $107,020,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new stake in Tyler Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Tyler Technologies by 245.0% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 138 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in Tyler Technologies by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 218 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in Tyler Technologies by 55.2% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 281 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt acquired a new position in Tyler Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $90,000. 93.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Tyler Technologies stock traded up $1.67 on Thursday, reaching $267.53. 123,403 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 363,800. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $196.88 and a 1-year high of $340.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $319.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $290.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.42 billion, a PE ratio of 73.50, a PEG ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.80.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The technology company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.30. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 13.49% and a return on equity of 11.38%. The business had revenue of $288.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.57 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 4.59 EPS for the current year.

TYL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $280.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $285.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Northcoast Research lowered shares of Tyler Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $275.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tyler Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and issued a $335.00 price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research note on Sunday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $307.30.

In related news, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.43, for a total transaction of $666,860.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 46,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,518,165.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Dustin R. Womble sold 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.25, for a total transaction of $18,438,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 220,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $73,963,525.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 91,050 shares of company stock worth $30,295,348. 4.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Tyler Technologies

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Enterprise Software, and Appraisal and Tax. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools.

