Loomis Sayles & Co. L P Grows Stock Position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 30.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,651,040 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 382,882 shares during the quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P owned approximately 0.23% of Danaher worth $253,402,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fred Alger Management LLC increased its holdings in Danaher by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 3,352,880 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $514,600,000 after purchasing an additional 244,012 shares during the period. Echo Street Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Danaher by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 317,300 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $48,699,000 after purchasing an additional 26,926 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Danaher by 26.5% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,296,233 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $812,866,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110,841 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in Danaher by 60.9% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 48,490 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,441,000 after purchasing an additional 18,350 shares during the period. Finally, Tiger Eye Capital LLC acquired a new position in Danaher during the fourth quarter valued at $523,000. 80.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE DHR traded down $2.74 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $125.40. The company had a trading volume of 2,879,754 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,070,310. Danaher Co. has a 52-week low of $121.07 and a 52-week high of $169.19. The company has a current ratio of 5.19, a quick ratio of 4.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market cap of $91.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.96, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $154.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $148.06.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The conglomerate reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.80 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 15.09% and a return on equity of 11.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.28 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 5.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 27th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 26th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. This is a positive change from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.38%.

DHR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Danaher from $150.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on Danaher in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $168.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Danaher from to in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Danaher from $167.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $170.06.

In other Danaher news, EVP Daniel L. Comas sold 79,364 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.50, for a total transaction of $12,817,286.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 121,242 shares in the company, valued at $19,580,583. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas Patrick Joyce, Jr. sold 132,474 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.51, for a total transaction of $21,528,349.74. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 246,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,981,847.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 297,385 shares of company stock worth $48,153,397. Corporate insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company's Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

