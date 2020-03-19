Loomis Sayles & Co. L P Has $1.13 Billion Stock Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,480,734 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 743,907 shares during the period. Cisco Systems comprises 1.9% of Loomis Sayles & Co. L P’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P owned approximately 0.55% of Cisco Systems worth $1,126,137,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CSCO. Permanens Capital L.P. bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Sageworth Trust Co increased its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 59.5% during the fourth quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 804 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Robecosam AG increased its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 357,920 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 13,621 shares during the period. Finally, Moser Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.34% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CSCO shares. Barclays upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Nomura restated a “neutral” rating and issued a price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Friday, March 6th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $50.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.82.

Shares of NASDAQ CSCO traded up $1.39 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $38.51. 34,992,023 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 44,788,856. The stock has a market cap of $150.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.04, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.31. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.40 and a 1-year high of $58.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.75.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.44% and a return on equity of 36.40%. The firm had revenue of $12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.98 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 3rd will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 2nd. This is a boost from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is currently 49.12%.

In other news, CFO Kelly A. Kramer sold 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.17, for a total value of $2,881,900.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 308,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,690,281.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 3,910 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.53, for a total transaction of $181,932.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 78,910 shares of company stock valued at $3,296,482. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

