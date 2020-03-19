Loomis Sayles & Co. L P Has $1.27 Billion Position in Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 16,303,507 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 446,005 shares during the quarter. Expeditors International of Washington comprises 2.2% of Loomis Sayles & Co. L P’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P owned approximately 9.57% of Expeditors International of Washington worth $1,272,000,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of EXPD. World Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 13,577 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 24.0% during the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 884 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 7,726 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $603,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 5,109 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. Finally, Squar Milner Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 3,654 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. 93.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXPD traded down $1.48 during trading on Thursday, reaching $59.28. The stock had a trading volume of 1,130,784 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,706,382. Expeditors International of Washington has a 52 week low of $56.96 and a 52 week high of $81.64. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $71.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 2.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.49 billion, a PE ratio of 17.38 and a beta of 0.86.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The transportation company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.14 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 27.53%. The business’s revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.02 EPS. Analysts forecast that Expeditors International of Washington will post 3.47 EPS for the current year.

EXPD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $81.00 target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a research note on Sunday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $78.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.40.

In related news, insider Richard H. Rostan sold 3,661 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.93, for a total value of $274,318.73. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 63,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,779,784.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Christopher J. Mcclincy sold 920 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.68, for a total transaction of $66,865.60. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 22,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,649,327.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, and other logistics solutions.

