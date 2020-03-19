Loomis Sayles & Co. L P Has $1.55 Billion Holdings in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 9.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,153,864 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 98,990 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for about 2.6% of Loomis Sayles & Co. L P’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P owned approximately 0.17% of Alphabet worth $1,545,474,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 145 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. GenTrust LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. GenTrust LLC now owns 204 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Round Table Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Round Table Services LLC now owns 799 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma now owns 2,621 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,511,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Financial Planning LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital Financial Planning LLC now owns 319 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.21% of the company’s stock.

GOOGL stock traded up $53.24 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $1,144.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,406,410 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,993,078. Alphabet Inc has a 12 month low of $1,027.03 and a 12 month high of $1,530.74. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $771.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1,391.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,323.82.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The information services provider reported $15.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.76 by $2.59. The firm had revenue of $37.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.44 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 21.22%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $12.77 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc will post 54.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Sunday, January 19th. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $1,700.00 target price (up from $1,650.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Bernstein Bank initiated coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1,600.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,460.00 to $1,675.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alphabet has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,520.91.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

