Loomis Sayles & Co. L P Has $1.62 Billion Holdings in Monster Beverage Corp (NASDAQ:MNST)

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its position in shares of Monster Beverage Corp (NASDAQ:MNST) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,557,087 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 684,281 shares during the quarter. Monster Beverage comprises approximately 2.8% of Loomis Sayles & Co. L P’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P owned 4.75% of Monster Beverage worth $1,624,153,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pinnacle Bank increased its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 60.4% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. boosted its stake in Monster Beverage by 78.8% during the fourth quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Monster Beverage by 127.4% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Monster Beverage in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Monster Beverage in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.34% of the company’s stock.

MNST has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $77.00 target price on shares of Monster Beverage in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Monster Beverage from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, February 23rd. UBS Group upped their price target on Monster Beverage from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Monster Beverage from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $78.00 to $63.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Monster Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.59.

In other news, EVP Thomas J. Kelly sold 75,180 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.06, for a total transaction of $5,041,570.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,598,507.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Benjamin Polk sold 13,002 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.65, for a total value of $840,579.30. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 47,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,102,747.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ MNST traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $55.54. The stock had a trading volume of 3,326,487 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,471,590. The firm has a market cap of $32.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.36 and a beta of 1.08. Monster Beverage Corp has a fifty-two week low of $50.51 and a fifty-two week high of $70.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $66.46 and a 200-day moving average of $61.57.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 27.63% and a net margin of 26.37%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Monster Beverage Corp will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and distributes energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The company offers ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks, carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated dairy based coffee and energy drinks, non-carbonated energy shakes, and non-carbonated energy drinks primarily to bottlers and full service beverage distributors, as well as sells directly to retail grocery and specialty chains, wholesalers, club stores, drug stores, mass merchandisers, convenience chains, food service customers, and the military; and concentrates and/or beverage bases to authorized bottling and canning operations.

