Loomis Sayles & Co. L P Has $132.43 Million Stock Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 18.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,032,297 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 160,596 shares during the quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P owned about 0.11% of Texas Instruments worth $132,434,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. raised its stake in Texas Instruments by 34.0% in the 4th quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 14,806 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,899,000 after acquiring an additional 3,756 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund grew its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 160,260 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $20,560,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 209.6% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,526 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 1,710 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 123,755 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $15,877,000 after purchasing an additional 2,323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 6,947 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $898,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.15% of the company’s stock.

TXN has been the topic of several analyst reports. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on Texas Instruments from $125.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Texas Instruments from $119.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Texas Instruments from to in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price target on Texas Instruments from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Texas Instruments from $150.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $126.37.

Shares of NASDAQ TXN traded up $3.71 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $103.71. 5,352,222 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,596,479. The company has a market cap of $99.14 billion, a PE ratio of 19.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.17. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a one year low of $93.09 and a one year high of $135.70. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $120.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $124.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a current ratio of 4.13.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.21 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 56.21% and a net margin of 34.83%. The business’s revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.27 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Texas Instruments news, CEO Richard K. Templeton sold 120,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.48, for a total value of $15,177,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 848,738 shares in the company, valued at approximately $107,348,382.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard K. Templeton sold 135,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.57, for a total value of $17,221,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 728,738 shares in the company, valued at $92,965,106.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 661,503 shares of company stock worth $84,059,352. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

