Loomis Sayles & Co. L P Has $137.31 Million Stock Position in Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX)

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its stake in Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX) by 116,501.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 504,884 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 504,451 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P owned approximately 0.19% of Becton Dickinson and worth $137,313,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund boosted its stake in Becton Dickinson and by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 80,455 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $21,881,000 after buying an additional 6,600 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in Becton Dickinson and by 29.1% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 109,904 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $29,891,000 after buying an additional 24,750 shares in the last quarter. Ascension Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Becton Dickinson and by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Ascension Asset Management LLC now owns 4,680 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,273,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in Becton Dickinson and by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 7,914 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,152,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. boosted its stake in Becton Dickinson and by 323.8% during the fourth quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 11,032 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,000,000 after buying an additional 8,429 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $284.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Barclays cut Becton Dickinson and from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $275.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Becton Dickinson and from $287.00 to $271.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 7th. Citigroup began coverage on Becton Dickinson and in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $260.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James cut Becton Dickinson and from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $288.00 to $283.00 in a report on Friday, February 7th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Becton Dickinson and has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $278.00.

In other news, EVP Simon D. Campion sold 8,085 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.09, for a total transaction of $2,304,952.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,296 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,220,376.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Claire Fraser sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.72, for a total value of $388,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 109,208 shares of company stock valued at $30,137,672 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BDX traded down $8.20 on Thursday, hitting $226.52. 1,408,534 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,524,629. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.14. Becton Dickinson and Co has a 52 week low of $208.65 and a 52 week high of $286.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $252.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $257.78.

Becton Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.19 billion. Becton Dickinson and had a return on equity of 15.50% and a net margin of 4.96%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.70 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Becton Dickinson and Co will post 11.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 9th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Becton Dickinson and’s payout ratio is currently 27.05%.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral IV and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, IV fluids, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps and dedicated disposables, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

