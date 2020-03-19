Loomis Sayles & Co. L P Has $164.92 Million Stock Position in S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI)

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its stake in S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI) by 59.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 604,006 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 226,081 shares during the quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P owned 0.25% of S&P Global worth $164,924,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SPGI. Country Club Trust Company n.a. grew its holdings in S&P Global by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. now owns 1,238 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in shares of S&P Global by 41.2% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 161 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of S&P Global by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,154 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $588,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its stake in shares of S&P Global by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 3,490 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $953,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GYL Financial Synergies LLC boosted its stake in S&P Global by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 1,951 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $533,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 83.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPGI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on shares of S&P Global from $299.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. UBS Group cut their price objective on S&P Global from $330.00 to $298.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 13th. ValuEngine raised S&P Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on S&P Global in a report on Thursday, November 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $298.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on S&P Global from to in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. S&P Global currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $280.50.

Shares of S&P Global stock traded up $16.07 during trading on Thursday, reaching $209.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,933,510 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,591,586. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $282.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $268.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.52. S&P Global Inc has a one year low of $186.05 and a one year high of $312.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.02.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 496.20% and a net margin of 31.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.22 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc will post 10.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 26th were given a dividend of $0.67 per share. This is a positive change from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 25th. S&P Global’s payout ratio is presently 28.12%.

S&P Global Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

