Loomis Sayles & Co. L P Has $58.80 Million Holdings in Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL)

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P cut its stake in Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 802,129 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 21,781 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P owned about 0.95% of Hexcel worth $58,804,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HXL. Earnest Partners LLC grew its position in Hexcel by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,885,110 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $211,507,000 after acquiring an additional 217,280 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Hexcel by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,421,661 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $177,532,000 after acquiring an additional 72,559 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Hexcel by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,353,564 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $172,539,000 after acquiring an additional 12,760 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its position in Hexcel by 30.9% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,870,480 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $137,160,000 after acquiring an additional 441,399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in Hexcel by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,305,511 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $95,707,000 after acquiring an additional 112,938 shares during the last quarter. 99.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Hexcel news, CEO Nick L. Stanage acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $45.15 per share, with a total value of $903,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 283,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,790,317.75. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on HXL shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Hexcel from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Longbow Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Hexcel in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price target on shares of Hexcel in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. ValuEngine upgraded Hexcel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hexcel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Hexcel presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.00.

Shares of NYSE:HXL traded up $2.33 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $33.65. The company had a trading volume of 1,516,805 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,169,057. Hexcel Co. has a 12 month low of $30.00 and a 12 month high of $87.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.43, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.14.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The aerospace company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $564.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $591.17 million. Hexcel had a return on equity of 21.39% and a net margin of 13.02%. The firm’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Hexcel Co. will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. Hexcel’s payout ratio is presently 19.21%.

Hexcel Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets structural materials for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial markets. It operates in two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products. The Composite Materials segment manufactures and markets carbon fibers, fabrics and specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, structural adhesives, honeycomb, molding compounds, tooling materials, polyurethane systems, and laminates that are used in military and commercial aircraft, wind turbine blades, recreational products, and other industrial applications, as well as in cars, boats, and trains.

