Loomis Sayles & Co. L P Has $59.25 Million Holdings in Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB)

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lessened its holdings in Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 510,846 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 14,845 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P owned about 1.17% of Silicon Laboratories worth $59,248,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SLAB. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in Silicon Laboratories by 1,806.2% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 16,908 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,883,000 after buying an additional 16,021 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Silicon Laboratories by 97.3% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 33,724 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,752,000 after buying an additional 16,628 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Silicon Laboratories by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 66,997 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,460,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Silicon Laboratories in the 3rd quarter valued at about $607,000. Finally, Adalta Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Silicon Laboratories in the 3rd quarter valued at about $223,000. Institutional investors own 94.58% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on SLAB shares. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $123.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $125.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Silicon Laboratories in a research note on Sunday. BidaskClub lowered shares of Silicon Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $115.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $110.00.

In related news, SVP Sandeep P. Kumar sold 5,177 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $621,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 44,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,382,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Robert Matthew Johnson sold 1,925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.99, for a total transaction of $184,780.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,830,073.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 22,102 shares of company stock valued at $2,606,021. 2.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Silicon Laboratories stock traded up $6.04 on Thursday, reaching $74.79. 199,407 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 585,791. Silicon Laboratories has a 52 week low of $65.09 and a 52 week high of $122.90. The company has a 50 day moving average of $94.58 and a 200 day moving average of $107.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a PE ratio of 178.08, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 6.85 and a quick ratio of 6.32.

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.05). Silicon Laboratories had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 8.85%. The company had revenue of $219.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $222.01 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Silicon Laboratories will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Silicon Laboratories Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, designs, develops, and markets mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) in the United States, China, and internationally. The company offers Internet of things products, including 8-bit mixed-signal, 32-bit wireless, and ultra-low-power 32-bit microcontrollers; wireless connectivity devices, such as multiprotocol wireless Gecko system-on-chip devices; real-time operating systems; sensor products comprising optical, relative humidity/temperature, and hall effect magnetic sensors.

