Loomis Sayles & Co. L P Has $59.81 Million Stock Position in LyondellBasell Industries NV (NYSE:LYB)

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its position in LyondellBasell Industries NV (NYSE:LYB) by 13.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 633,051 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 75,419 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P owned about 0.19% of LyondellBasell Industries worth $59,811,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Trust Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. American Trust Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,415 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,496,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL raised its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 12,558 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,186,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC raised its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 11,687 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,104,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 12,353 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,167,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,172 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. 67.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:LYB traded up $2.95 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $43.53. The company had a trading volume of 3,452,426 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,183,693. LyondellBasell Industries NV has a 12 month low of $33.71 and a 12 month high of $98.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The stock has a market cap of $13.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.55, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.69.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($0.42). LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 36.95% and a net margin of 9.78%. The company had revenue of $8.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.79 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that LyondellBasell Industries NV will post 8.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were given a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.65%. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.66%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. ValuEngine lowered LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $110.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Wells Fargo & Co restated an “overweight” rating and set a $105.00 price target (down from $110.00) on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “positive” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.00.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company worldwide. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology. It produces and markets olefins and co-products; polyethylene products, which consist of high density polyethylene, low density polyethylene, and linear low density polyethylene; and polypropylene (PP) products, such as PP homopolymers and copolymers.

