Loomis Sayles & Co. L P Has $757.47 Million Holdings in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its stake in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,519,848 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 289,290 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P owned approximately 2.49% of Yum! Brands worth $757,474,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Magellan Asset Management Ltd raised its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 28.1% in the 4th quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 20,434,152 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,058,332,000 after acquiring an additional 4,480,897 shares in the last quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP increased its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 22.8% during the 4th quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 5,332,769 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $537,170,000 after acquiring an additional 991,076 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 40.0% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,842,551 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $185,601,000 after acquiring an additional 525,988 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,233,314 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,614,485,000 after acquiring an additional 257,270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Yum! Brands during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,858,000. 76.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Greg Creed sold 45,113 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.35, for a total transaction of $4,617,315.55. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 194,619 shares in the company, valued at $19,919,254.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Anthony Lowings sold 4,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.91, for a total value of $357,456.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 52,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,406,449.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on YUM shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded Yum! Brands from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $113.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 price target on shares of Yum! Brands in a research note on Sunday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on Yum! Brands in a research note on Friday, February 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $97.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Yum! Brands in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Argus downgraded Yum! Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Yum! Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.42.

Shares of NYSE YUM traded up $4.25 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $64.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,683,701 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,085,039. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $57.93 and a 12-month high of $119.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $96.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $103.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.69, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.53.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The restaurant operator reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 23.12% and a negative return on equity of 13.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Yum! Brands announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, November 21st that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the restaurant operator to buy up to 6.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a $0.47 dividend. This is a positive change from Yum! Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.96%.

Yum! Brands Company Profile

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates in three segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Taco Bell Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, and Taco Bell brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, and Mexican-style food categories.

