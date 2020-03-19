Loomis Sayles & Co. L P Has $777 Million Stock Position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,286,968 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 441,957 shares during the period. Colgate-Palmolive accounts for approximately 1.3% of Loomis Sayles & Co. L P’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P owned approximately 1.32% of Colgate-Palmolive worth $776,995,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Finally, ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. 77.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CL traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $68.14. The stock had a trading volume of 3,390,228 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,038,504. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $72.92 and a 200-day moving average of $70.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.14, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $60.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.73. Colgate-Palmolive has a 12-month low of $62.04 and a 12-month high of $77.41.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 15.08% and a return on equity of 1,906.25%. The firm had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 17th. This is a positive change from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.78%.

Several analysts have weighed in on CL shares. TheStreet raised shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Bank of America cut shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $77.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $69.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.00.

In other news, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 5,857 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.43, for a total transaction of $441,793.51. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 188,393 shares in the company, valued at $14,210,483.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Ian M. Cook sold 17,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.11, for a total transaction of $1,226,702.50. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,042,241 shares in the company, valued at $72,029,275.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 261,607 shares of company stock valued at $19,590,445. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. It offers oral care products, including toothpastes, toothbrushes, and mouthwashes, as well as pharmaceutical products for dentists and other oral health professionals; and personal care products, such as liquid hand soaps, bar soaps, shower gels, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin care products, and shampoos and conditioners.

