Loomis Sayles & Co. L P Has $83.75 Million Stock Holdings in Msci Inc (NYSE:MSCI)

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lessened its position in Msci Inc (NYSE:MSCI) by 16.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 324,399 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 62,554 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P owned about 0.38% of Msci worth $83,754,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gideon Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Msci by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Gideon Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,068 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $534,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Msci by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 381 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in Msci by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,750 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. raised its holdings in Msci by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 1,531 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PFG Advisors raised its holdings in Msci by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 6,020 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,605,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.19% of the company’s stock.

MSCI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on Msci from $270.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 price objective on shares of Msci in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Msci from $255.00 to $274.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Msci in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Msci from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $291.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $297.33.

NYSE MSCI traded up $16.69 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $241.34. 686,907 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,130,330. The company’s 50-day moving average is $296.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $258.65. Msci Inc has a one year low of $189.93 and a one year high of $335.43. The company has a market capitalization of $21.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.62 and a beta of 1.09.

Msci (NYSE:MSCI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The technology company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.04. Msci had a negative return on equity of 285.06% and a net margin of 36.18%. The business had revenue of $406.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $398.15 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.31 EPS. Msci’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Msci Inc will post 7.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 20th. Msci’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.24%.

In other Msci news, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.11, for a total transaction of $787,775.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 291,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,742,700.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Msci Company Profile

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG, and Real Estate. The Index segment primarily provides equity indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including index-linked product creation and performance benchmarking, as well as portfolio construction and rebalancing, and asset allocation.

