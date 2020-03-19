Loomis Sayles & Co. L P Has $912.93 Million Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lessened its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,360,516 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 97,784 shares during the period. AT&T comprises 1.6% of Loomis Sayles & Co. L P’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P owned 0.32% of AT&T worth $912,929,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC lifted its stake in AT&T by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 78,623 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,975,000 after purchasing an additional 9,356 shares during the last quarter. Bank OZK raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank OZK now owns 191,940 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,501,000 after acquiring an additional 10,327 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 58,238 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,276,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 6.0% during the third quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 59,778 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,262,000 after acquiring an additional 3,389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Financial Planning LLC raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital Financial Planning LLC now owns 11,675 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $456,000 after acquiring an additional 2,141 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.32% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Stephen J. Luczo purchased 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $37.81 per share, with a total value of $3,781,000.00. 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

T has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Raymond James cut shares of AT&T from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a report on Friday, January 3rd. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of AT&T from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of AT&T in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.03.

T stock traded down $1.61 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $31.25. The company had a trading volume of 37,407,336 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,773,920. The firm has a market cap of $224.97 billion, a PE ratio of 16.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. AT&T Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.05 and a 12 month high of $39.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $36.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.76.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $46.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.06 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 7.67% and a return on equity of 13.37%. AT&T’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

